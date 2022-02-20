Eat Drink Repeat: Jackfruit steaks with Ridge Gourd Peel Chutney, a quirky recipe you must try

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes including the chutney

Baking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the steaks:

16 Jackfruit, raw, chunks

2 tbsp canola oil (more as required)

Salt as per taste

½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tbsp garlic powder

Ridge Gourd Peel Chutney:

2 large peel of ridge gourd

2 tsp coconut oil

3 garlic cloves

A pinch of asafoetida

2 (or more as desired) green chillies

¼th cup fresh coconut, grated

¼ th tsp tamarind pulp

¼th tsp jaggery, grated

4 tsp urad dal, dry roasted and powdered

6 tsp peanuts, dry roasted and powdered

For the sprinkling: 1 tsp black sesame seeds, lightly toasted

Method: Preheat the oven at 400◦F. Use a parchment paper to cover the baking sheet. Set aside. In a glass bowl, mix the salt, onion powder, black pepper and dust the jackfruit chunks with it. Heat the Canola oil in a large skillet and sear the steaks in the skillet, until evenly browned for two minutes. Ensure that both the sides are evenly browned Transfer them to the prepared baking sheets. Roast until the steaks are cooked through, that is for 10 to15 minutes until it acquires a beautiful golden colour.

For the chutney: Heat oil in a heavy bottomed non-stick pan, add the garlic and a pinch of asafoetida. Sauté. Add the peels, salt, green chillies. Sauté for three to four minutes. Add tamarind and jaggery. Add coconut, sauté and remove from the flame. Cool it down completely. Now prepare a smooth paste of the ridge-gourd peel mixture, powdered urad dal and peanuts with the help of very little water.

For the serving of steaks: Serve the steaks hot accompanied with spicy ridge gourd peel chutney sprinkled with lightly toasted black sesame seeds.

(Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert & Chef Consultant)

