Eat Drink Repeat: Delight your loved ones with Baked Stuffed Apple and Spiked Hot Chocolate, check out the recipes

Ingredients:
4 Red Apples
100 gms Chopped Walnuts
100 gms Brown sugar
100 gms Almonds
1 tsp Cardamom powder
20 gm Butter
Method:
Scoop out the inside of the apple... keep aside. Mixed all ingredients, that is, walnuts, almonds, brown sugar, cardamom powder, together and stuff gently into the apple. In a baking tray, add some water and place the stuffed apple on it. Top it with some butter. Bake for 160° for 20minutes
Serve either hot or cold (topped with ice-cream)
— Recipe by Thayanithy Tamilarasu, Sr. Sous Chef, Signature Club Resort, Brigade Group
Ingredients:
1 tbsp Callebaut Chocolate
30 ml Cream
120 ml Milk
30 ml Baileys Irish cream
30 ml Kahlua
30 ml Triple sec
A pinch of Cinnamon powder
Whipped cream for garnish
Method: Melt and mix cream, milk, chocolate and cinnamon powder. Pour it into an Irish coffee mug. Top with all the liqueurs and stir gently. Finally top with whipped cream.
— Recipe by Rohit Pandey, Executive Assistant Manager — Food & Beverage, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
