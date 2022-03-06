e-Paper Get App
Lifestyle

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Eat Drink Repeat: Delight your loved ones with Baked Stuffed Apple and Spiked Hot Chocolate, check out the recipes

Thayanithy Tamilarasu | Rohit Pandey
Ingredients:

  • 4 Red Apples

  • 100 gms Chopped Walnuts

  • 100 gms Brown sugar

  • 100 gms Almonds

  • 1 tsp Cardamom powder

  • 20 gm Butter

Method:

Scoop out the inside of the apple... keep aside. Mixed all ingredients, that is, walnuts, almonds, brown sugar, cardamom powder, together and stuff gently into the apple. In a baking tray, add some water and place the stuffed apple on it. Top it with some butter. Bake for 160° for 20minutes

Serve either hot or cold (topped with ice-cream)

— Recipe by Thayanithy Tamilarasu, Sr. Sous Chef, Signature Club Resort, Brigade Group

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp Callebaut Chocolate

  • 30 ml Cream

  • 120 ml Milk

  • 30 ml Baileys Irish cream

  • 30 ml Kahlua

  • 30 ml Triple sec

  • A pinch of Cinnamon powder

  • Whipped cream for garnish

Method: Melt and mix cream, milk, chocolate and cinnamon powder. Pour it into an Irish coffee mug. Top with all the liqueurs and stir gently. Finally top with whipped cream.

— Recipe by Rohit Pandey, Executive Assistant Manager — Food & Beverage, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

