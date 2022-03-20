Eat Drink Repeat: Beat the heat with these exotic summer special cocktails

Gin Basil Sour
Ingredients:
60 ml Gordon's London Dry Gin
90 ml Pineapple Juice
30ml Lime Juice
3 Fresh Basil Leaves
Method: Shake all ingredients over ice in a shaker. Garnish with fresh basil leaf.
(Recipe by mixologist Sasmit Manjrekar of Elephant & Co)
La Guavarita
Ingredients:
30 ml Jose Cuervo Silver
60 ml guava juice
20 ml lime juice
(1:1) - 20 ml Sugar Syrup
60 ml Copter7 Premium Strong Beer
Salt, cucumber, peppercorns
Method: Rim the beer tankard with a mix of salt and pink peppercorns. Add ice to the glass and pour all ingredients, building the cocktail over ice. Top up with beer and gently stir. Garnish with a cucumber slice.
(Recipe by mixologist Ishan Grover at Copter7)
The Green Beast
Ingredients:
30 ml Absente
60 ml Cold Water
30 ml Simple Syrup
3-4 slices Cucumber
Method: Built in a glass of choice of about 150 – 180 ml capacity. Stir the 3 liquids with ice and stir. Put in the cucumber slices on the side.
(Recipe by mixologist Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises)
