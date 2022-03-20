Eat Drink Repeat: Beat the heat with these exotic summer special cocktails

Gin Basil Sour

Ingredients:

60 ml Gordon's London Dry Gin

90 ml Pineapple Juice

30ml Lime Juice

3 Fresh Basil Leaves

Method: Shake all ingredients over ice in a shaker. Garnish with fresh basil leaf.

(Recipe by mixologist Sasmit Manjrekar of Elephant & Co)

Advertisement

La Guavarita

Ingredients:

30 ml Jose Cuervo Silver

60 ml guava juice

20 ml lime juice

(1:1) - 20 ml Sugar Syrup

60 ml Copter7 Premium Strong Beer

Salt, cucumber, peppercorns

Method: Rim the beer tankard with a mix of salt and pink peppercorns. Add ice to the glass and pour all ingredients, building the cocktail over ice. Top up with beer and gently stir. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

(Recipe by mixologist Ishan Grover at Copter7)

The Green Beast

Ingredients:

30 ml Absente

60 ml Cold Water

30 ml Simple Syrup

3-4 slices Cucumber

Method: Built in a glass of choice of about 150 – 180 ml capacity. Stir the 3 liquids with ice and stir. Put in the cucumber slices on the side.

(Recipe by mixologist Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:40 AM IST