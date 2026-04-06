Easter Spirit Shines At New York’s Annual Parade And Bonnet Festival 2026

Easter 2026 Celebrations in New York | X/ @CherokeeOwl

Easter was observed worldwide on Sunday, April 5, 2026. People celebrated the day by visiting churches, family and friends gathering, etc. New York City came alive with colour and creativity as thousands gathered to celebrate Easter 2026 at the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. Held along Fifth Avenue, the iconic event once again transformed the city into a vibrant showcase of fashion, tradition, and festive spirit. The parade stepped off on Fifth Avenue at 49th Street and marched north to 57th Street.

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Easter celebrations in New York

On Resurrection Sunday or Easter Sunday, hundreds of people got to show off their "eggs-ellent" holiday hats at the Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival in New City.

Participants donned elaborate, quirky, and artistic bonnets, ranging from floral arrangements and pastel-themed hats to extravagant creations featuring props, costumes, and even live elements. The parade is less about marching and more about strolling, allowing attendees and visitors to admire the imaginative headwear and take part in the celebration at their own pace.

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Tradition since the 1800s

The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival has a long-standing history dating back to the late 19th century, and it originated in New York, where people would stroll the avenue and show off the latest spring fashions. During that time, rich people in the city would walk along Fifth Avenue to showcase their finest new spring hats. What began as a high-society promenade on Fifth Avenue after church services has evolved into an annual celebration of spring, fashion, and creativity. Today, it is not just limited to the affluents, but locals and tourists from around the world who witness the unique blend of elegance, humour, and artistic expression.

Easter | Canva

About Easter

Easter is one of the most significant festivals that is observed by Christians around the world. The day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. Easter Sunday symbolises hope, renewal, and the triumph of life over death, forming the foundation of Christian faith.