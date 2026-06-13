'Each Scratches A Different Creative Itch’: Matt Krzan, Resident Director, CATS, Brings Jellicle Magic To India

Matt Krzan, the Resident Director of the Westend dance drama, CATS (an Andrew Lloyd Webber Production), in India grew up dreaming about a cat! He saw the VHS of the dance drama CATS a zillion times visualising himself as one of them. A trained choreographer and actor at The London Studio Centre, London, Matt has been a part of quite a few Webber Productions. He has also acted in television shows and thrillers. Despite all the accolades and roles, CATS remains closest to his heart.

Excerpts from an interview:

After being an understudy for two characters in CATS, and then playing one of them, today you are the Resident Director. Has your approach towards those characters changed?

Absolutely. As a performer, you’re focused on one pair of paws. As Resident Director, you’re responsible for the entire Jellicle tribe. I now appreciate not only what each character brings individually, but how every cat contributes to the larger story.

Nardus Engelbrecht

You are a trained choreographer; what makes you happier—acting, choreography or direction— and why?

That’s like asking me to choose a favourite cat! Each scratches a different creative itch. Acting is about living in the moment, choreography is painting with movement, and directing is weaving all the threads together. Right now, directing gives me the greatest joy because I get to help others shine.

Are you following late Gillene Lynne’s choreography here or have you introduced something else to suit India or as per your interpretation?

Gillian Lynne’s choreography is the heartbeat of CATS, so we honour it faithfully. My role is less about reinventing it and more about ensuring it remains vibrant, truthful, and alive for today’s audiences—wherever in the world we perform.

Nardus Engelbrecht

You have worked in quite a few Webber productions, which one is close to your heart and why?

CATS will always have a special place in my heart. It gave me my first opportunity within the Webber world and has taken me on an extraordinary journey—from understudy to performer to Resident Director. Not many shows let you grow up alongside them.

You always dreamt of being a cat? Why? And now that the dream is true in many ways than one, what’s the next goal?

As a child, the idea of humans transforming into feline creatures through music and movement seemed wonderfully magical. The dream came true, and now the goal is simple: keep telling stories that inspire wonder—whether as a cat, a director, or whatever creature comes next.

Did you have to make any adjustments for the performance in India?

The beauty of CATS is that it speaks a universal language. We’ve made practical adjustments for the venue and environment, but the heart of the show remains exactly the same. Jellicle CATS seem to feel at home everywhere.

On your maiden India trip, do you plan to watch any Indian musicals or dramas?

Absolutely. One of the best parts of travelling is discovering local theatre. I’m curious to see how Indian artists blend music, dance, and storytelling — and I’m always looking to borrow a little inspiration for the next nine lives.