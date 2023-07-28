Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren Announces India Tour With Sunburn In Major Indian Cities Including Mumbai From October 5 |

Armin van Buuren, a high-profile EDM star, will be visiting India for the launch of 17th edition of Sunburn Arena which kicks off in October 2023.

The trance legend is expected to perform across five major metros of India for Asia’s largest music festival. The much-awaited tour which is expected to attract massive footfalls will kickstart with Bengaluru on October 5, followed by Mumbai on October 6, and Kolkata on October 7 and will finally culminate in New Delhi on October 8.

Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Leiden, South Holland. He has an army of trance lovers from across the world. His talent and dedication to the genre helped him secure the number one position in the DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll.

Armin’s journey to stardom is marked by milestones, including the 2009 on-the-road biography Eén op één’/ Armin Only by Dutch author Coen Bom, and the release of the official documentary 'A Year With Armin van Buuren' in 2012.

There was no looking back for the artiste as he toured the world, releasing music like Blah Blah Blah, Communication and Blue Fear, and collaborating with artistes such as Vini Vici, Hilight Tribe, Hardwell and more. Before heading to India with his music, the Grammy-nominated artiste released a new single and music video called 'Motive', his first new music since the completion of his 'Feel Again' album trilogy in March.

WATCH- Armin van Buuren's new single and music video, 'Motive':

Other than being a DJ and producer, he also owns a label and co-produces and hosts the weekly radio show A State Of Trance (ASOT), first aired in 2001 which is broadcasted to nearly 40 million listeners in 84 countries.

His immense influence towards causes such as dance4life, a global initiative to combat HIV and AIDS, and he has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for such charitable organizations is solidifying his position as one of the most successful and respected DJs and producers in the world.

Armin van Burren states, “India holds a very important place in my touring repertoire and I can’t wait to relish the intense night of electric trance with my Indian fans. I have some special memories I share from my various performances at Sunburn and I’m happy to be back to a place I call home for the eight time.”

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega-brand umbrella Sunburn and with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world-renowned DJ Snake, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii.

Tickets for the musical event are now available online starting from ₹1,199 onwards.

