Dusshera 2026: Essential Dos And Don'ts To Follow On Vijayadashami |

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is celebrated after the ninth day of Navratri. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on October 20. The day marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and is also associated with Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura in several parts of India.

The festival is celebrated with prayers, religious rituals, Ravan Dahan, cultural programmes and family gatherings. Devotees observe certain traditional practices on Vijayadashami to seek blessings, prosperity and happiness. Here are some essential dos and don'ts to keep in mind while celebrating the festival.

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Dos to follow on Vijayadashami

On the day, wake up early in the morning and offer prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Durga. Many devotees perform puja at home and seek blessings for peace, prosperity and success.

Wearing clean clothes is considered auspicious on Vijayadashami. Many people prefer traditional attire while visiting temples or participating in religious ceremonies.

In several regions, worshipping the Shami tree is considered auspicious on Dussehra. The practice is associated with prosperity, courage and victory.

Vijayadashami is an occasion to strengthen family bonds. Many people seek blessings from elders and exchange greetings and sweets with loved ones.

Tell the epic tale of Ramayana, and in some regions, people exchange leaves from the apta tree, symbolising gold and prosperity.

Don'ts

On Vijayadashami, avoid consuming these items, including meat, eggs, garlic and alcohol.

Do not welcome negative things and avoid indulging in greed, lust and anger.

Maintain a safe distance from fireworks and burning effigies. Follow local authorities' instructions and avoid using firecrackers in crowded areas.

Celebrate responsibly and avoid excessive spending or wasting food during festive gatherings.

Significance

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavours.