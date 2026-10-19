Dussehra 2026: Ayurvedic Tips To Avoid Overeating, Acidity And Dehydration During Festivities

Festivals are not just about celebrations but also teach us life lessons. Dussehra is one such auspicious festival, which celebrates the win of good over evil. This year, it comes on October 20. On this special day, let us discuss its importance, the health mistakes we make during the festivities, the ayurvedic way to maintain health, and the relevant Patanjali products for use.

Importance of Dussehra

As mentioned earlier, Dussehra, or Vijayadashmi, celebrates the win of good over evil and virtue over wickedness. The north celebrates the occasion as Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana, while other regions celebrate Ma Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra falls on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin and is the final day of the nine-day Navaratri festival. In the north, effigies of Ravana, his brother, and son are burnt, while in Bengal, Durga idols are immersed in water.

This festival marks the end of the Kharif and monsoon seasons and the start of winter. The first grains of the new season are offered to the gods. Shami tree, apta leaves, and marigold flowers feature in the celebrations across regions.

Mistakes During the Festivities Harming Health

The most common problem is overeating. While people fast, many eat a lot of fried food prepared for the occasion. People can go overboard or fail to control portions. Some skip meals or don’t follow fasting rules, and others don’t drink enough water. This leads to acidity, dehydration, and lethargy. Fireworks and effigy burning lower air quality, causing respiratory troubles or worsening asthma. Now learn how ayurveda helps maintain your health along with Patanjali’s Ayurvedic products.

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Ayurvedic Ways to Maintain Health on Auspicious Occasions

Food: Have warm and fresh food that is digested easily. Stick to soups or khichdi. Use items like moong dal, ragi, bajra, cauliflower, beets, carrots, leafy veggies, apple, pear, and guava. Make sweets with jaggery or honey instead. Stay hydrated with water or herbal drinks. Ghee in small amounts nourishes and helps digestion.

Herbs and Spices: Choose spices and herbs like cumin, coriander, turmeric, fennel, tulsi, ginger, triphala, cinnamon, cardamom, amla, and giloy since they preserve digestive fire, handle issues like bloating and inflammation, cool the body, keep respiratory health and immunity, and deal with seasonal changes.

Lifestyle Choices: Maintain an exercise routine to avoid health issues. Do not overexert during celebrations, fasting or eating. Maintain a schedule for food and sleep. If lethargic, try walks or yoga to manage it.

Include Patanjali products for a healthy festival. Patanjali Cow’s Ghee (200 Ml, 450 Ml, 500 Ml, 900 Ml, 1 Ltr and 5 Ltr) can be used to make regular or fast-related food, sweets and even during rituals.

For pooja or other religious events, use Patanjali’s Aastha Loban (30 Gms). You can also use Patanjali’s Aastha Special Sandal Dhoop (40 Gms), Aastha Royal Kasturi Agarbatti (16 Gms), and Patanjali Aastha Premium Agarbatti White Stick Rose (250 Gms). Patanjali also offers Aastha Hawan Kit (1 Kg) and Aastha Pooja Samagri (608 Gms).

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Use Patanjali Madhuram Sugar (Jaggery Powder) (1 Kg) to make sweets. This caramel-like sweetener has health benefits. Eat sweets like Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi (250 Gms and 500 Gms), Patanjali Kaju Katli (500 Gms), and Patanjali Peda (500 Gms).

Or use Patanjali Sabudana (500 Gms) to make khichdi or vadas for fasting. They are good for digestion and heart health and provide instant energy. Add Patanjali Raw Peanuts (500 Gms) for extra flavour, crunch, and energy.

Celebrate Dussehra or Vijayadashmi on October 20 with great joy while maintaining your health with ayurveda and avoiding mistakes. Use Patanjali products for food celebrations.