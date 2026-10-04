Durga Puja 2026: ‘The Jungle Book’ Inspires Guwahati Pandal’s 51st Edition | X

A Durga Puja celebration in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area is set to mark its 51st edition this year with a unique ‘The Jungle Book’ theme. The pandal will blend the much-loved fictional jungle world with the traditional presentation of Maa Durga, offering devotees and visitors a distinctive festive experience.

The theme draws inspiration from the popular world of ‘The Jungle Book’, known for its memorable characters and portrayal of life in the jungle. The concept is expected to bring elements of the jungle into the pandal’s design while retaining the spiritual essence of Durga Puja.

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‘The Jungle Book’ Meets Maa Durga

The Kahilipara Puja committee has chosen the theme as part of its 51-year celebration, combining popular culture with traditional festivities. The creative presentation is expected to feature elements associated with the jungle world alongside the idol and traditional rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Assam and other parts of India. While religious rituals remain at the heart of the celebrations, elaborate pandal designs have increasingly become an important part of the festive experience. Puja committees often choose distinctive themes to attract visitors and present stories, social messages, art and cultural traditions through their decorations.

The ‘The Jungle Book’ theme adds another creative dimension to this year’s celebrations in Guwahati. By bringing a familiar fictional world into a traditional festival setting, the organisers aim to create an engaging experience for visitors while maintaining the significance of the occasion.

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51st Edition Of The Celebration

Reaching its 51st edition marks an important milestone for the Kahilipara Durga Puja celebration. Over the years, community-led celebrations have remained an integral part of Durga Puja, bringing residents together through rituals, cultural programmes and festive gatherings.

This year, the combination of the traditional depiction of Maa Durga and the ‘The Jungle Book’ theme is expected to make the pandal a notable attraction for visitors in Guwahati.

As preparations continue, devotees and visitors can look forward to experiencing a Durga Puja celebration where mythology, tradition and a much-loved jungle world come together under one festive theme.