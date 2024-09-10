Dubai Princess Launches 'Divorce' Perfume Months After Parting From Husband

Dubai’s princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum announces 'Divorce' perfume months after parting away from ex-husband. | Representative Image

Dubai's princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, who announced her divorce from her husband on Instagram in July, has introduced her new fragrance, 'Divorce.'

In her post, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a stylish black bottle labelled 'Divorce.' Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum granted a 'quick divorce' to her spouse Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum on Instagram.

Before the start, the princess had posted a preview of the fragrance from her brand @MahraM1 on Instagram on September 9, which has become extremely popular on social media.

Her post garnered 19,500 likes, with over 1,000 people commenting on it. One of the user said, "Revenge could be better name but I loved this one too." While other one said, "I wonder how it smells like? Betrayal?"

In her message, the Dubai princess wrote, “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

In May 2023, industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum married Shaikha Mahra. A year later, their daughter came into the world.



Sheikha Mahra's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, holds the positions of vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence in the UAE.



One user labelled her as sassy and added, "This girl means business." Hopefully, this will provide women with more opportunities to voice their opinions.

Shaikha Mahra supports the empowerment of women and local designers in the UAE. She graduated with a degree in International Relations from a university in the United Kingdom and also obtained a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.