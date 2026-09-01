Dry Days In September: From Janmashtami To Anant Chaturdashi, No Alcohol Sales In Mumbai & Maharashtra On These Dates |

September is set to be a festival-filled month in Maharashtra, with Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturdashi bringing major celebrations across the state. However, if you're planning a party, dinner or weekend get-together, there's one thing to keep in mind — certain days in September will be observed as dry days, when alcohol sales are restricted.

For Mumbai and Maharashtra, the key dates to mark on your calendar are September 4, September 14 and September 25.

September 4, Friday — Janmashtami: The first dry day of the month falls on Krishna Janmashtami. Dry-day restrictions can vary by state, but Maharashtra's current dry-day calendar lists September 4 as a dry day.

September 14, Monday — Ganesh Chaturthi: With Ganeshotsav beginning across Maharashtra, liquor sales will be restricted in the state. The date is also listed as a dry day in Karnataka.

September 25, Friday — Anant Chaturdashi: The final major dry day of September in Maharashtra coincides with Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi, when thousands of devotees take part in immersion processions across Mumbai and the state.

During dry days, liquor shops, wine stores, bars, pubs and other licensed establishments selling alcohol may be required to stop sales as per the applicable excise orders. The exact enforcement and timings can depend on local notifications, so consumers and establishments should check the latest Maharashtra excise or district-level orders closer to each date.

A dry day is a government-declared period during which the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited or restricted. Such restrictions are commonly imposed around religious festivals, national occasions, elections and other events for administrative, cultural or law-and-order reasons.

With Ganeshotsav beginning on September 14 and culminating in Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, September will be particularly significant for Mumbai's dry-day calendar.

So, if you're making plans for September, September 4, 14 and 25 are the three dates to keep in mind in Maharashtra. Since dry-day orders can be updated or supplemented by local authorities, it's best to verify the latest notification before making plans.