Drinking Sugarcane Juice In Summers To Feel Refreshed? ICMR Warns Against Consumption Of Juices

Rising temperatures have set a new record across the country. People are facing adverse effects of the heatwave that is affecting their health and over all well-being. To escape the heat and stay hydrated, people chose to opt for a healthy, natural source of hydration. But, according to the recent reports, Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a cautionary against consuming excess sugary drinks to stay hydrated.

Everything done in moderation is always good for your body. Anything less or more could be problematic and cause illness or diseases. When you think of a hot, sunny day, you will naturally think of having a coolant so that you feel better and also get hydrated. Sugarcane juice is a popular drink in India. It is a natural drink with multiple health benefits but do not forget, in the end, it is a form of SUGAR. According to ICMR, "“Sugarcane juice, which is extensively consumed in India, particularly during summers, is high in sugar and hence its consumption should be minimised.

What are the healthy alternatives?

If you are truly health conscious and are looking for healthy alternatives to stay hydrated while consuming necessary vitamins and minerals, avoid replacing water and fruits with sugary soft drinks. Though they claim to have pure fruit extracts, they contain preservatives and high amount of sugar. Consume water infused with electrolytes to stay hydrated. Buttermilk, curd, lemon water, coconut water are some of the healthiest options to keep your body cool during summer without intaking a lot of sugar.

What happens when you consume extra sugar during summers?

Moreover, did you know that consuming extra sugary drinks can actually lead to dehydration? Consuming extra sugar via fruit juices and soft drinks to stay hydrated leads to increase in water loss because the body needs more water to metabolise the sugar intake. This leads to dehydration.

Constant intake of sugar through fruit juices, sugarcane juice can lead to instant spike in blood sugar levels which can risk type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance.

Intake of excess sugars from these drinks can also lead to weight gain which risk serious health issues such as diabetes or cardiovascular illness.

Be mindful of what you eat and drink during summers. Consume foods that will truly help you body remain cool and not increase the risk of diseases due to excess sugar intake.