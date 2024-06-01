7 Foods To Keep Your Body Cool During The Heatwave

By: Rahul M | June 01, 2024
Summer in India has been excruciating. It has been difficult to keep up with the heat without getting affected. Here are foods that will help you keep your body temperature low. Mint leaves not only have medicinal properties but also help to keep your body cool.
All images from Canva
Watermelon is packed with 92% of water and it is a great food to stay hydrated. It also contains vitamin A, B6 and C.
Chia seeds have natural cooling properties. They can be added to water or juices.
Cucumbers are rich in fibres. They are extremely hydrating. They help with digestion and keep your body cool.
Coconut water acts as a natural electrolyte drink which helps in retaining the lost fluids. If you feel extremely dehydrated in summers, coconut water will instantly make you feel cooler.
Pomegranates is packed with antioxidants and vitamins. They help in keeping your body hydrated. They are also very refreshing.