Drass Festival 2026: Two-Day Celebration In Ladakh To Showcase Local Culture And Traditions

Two-Day Celebration In Ladakh To Showcase Local Culture And Traditions | X

The Drass Festival is a cultural adventure event which is held in Drass, Ladakh. Also known as the Gateway to Ladakh, the festival is set to bring the cultural richness and traditions of the Drass region in Ladakh into the spotlight through a two-day celebration. This year, the festival is set to begin from September 4 and it will run until September 5, 2026. Known as one of the coldest inhabited places in the world, Drass is also home to a vibrant cultural heritage shaped by its unique history, communities and Himalayan landscape.

Drass Festival to begin from September 4

Drass Festival is set to begin in Ladakh from Friday, September 4, 2026. The festival aims to provide a major platform to showcase the tourism, cultural and adventure potential of Drass. Drass Festival will feature a wide range of activities, including eco-adventure and nature tours, visits to heritage sites, Horse Polo, Tent Pegging, cultural programmes and youth activities.

The festival is also expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience the region beyond its scenic beauty. Traditional music, folk performances, local cuisine, handicrafts and cultural presentations are among the highlights planned for the celebration. The event will also offer a platform for local artists, artisans and performers to showcase their talent and connect with visitors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Administration’s tourism plans

Speaking to Akashvani, Deputy Commissioner Drass, Imtiyaz Kacho said that the District Administration has taken steps to revive the festival, even in a smaller format this year, to spark renewed enthusiasm and showcase the identity and possibilities of the recently designated district.

DC Imtiyaz Kacho stated that there is great excitement among the populace, with interest and inquiries flooding in from throughout Ladakh and beyond the Union Territory.

He also said that the District Administration intends to establish Drass as a key tourist attraction on the national map by highlighting its stunning natural scenery, vibrant culture, heritage, adventure tourism and traditional sports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Drass

The newly established district Drass is located in the Kargil district of Ladakh. It has long been an important stop for travellers exploring the region. Surrounded by dramatic mountains, the town is particularly known for its rugged landscape and proximity to historic sites associated with the Kargil War. The festival adds another dimension to Drass by highlighting its living cultural traditions.