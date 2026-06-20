Dragon Boat Festival Celebrated Across China With Traditional Boat Races And Cultural Festivities

Dragon Boat Festival Celebrated Across China | X/ @JustCherry__

China came alive with vibrant celebrations as people across the country marked the Dragon Boat Festival, one of the nation's most cherished traditional festivals on Friday, June 19, 2026. It is observed on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. The celebrations was the spectacular dragon boat races held on Zhenyuan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province and across several cities and provinces. Teams of paddlers competed in long, ornately decorated boats designed to resemble dragons, while synchronised drumming set the pace for the races.

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China celebrates Dragon Boat Festival

The three-day holiday event featured dragon boat races, lion dances and other festivities have been held across mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan on Friday. Competitors were seen in vibrant costumes take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the annual festival. The festival, which dates back over 2,000 years, is primarily recognised for its athletic competitions, but its beginnings are deeply connected to Chinese history and ancient ideas regarding health, safety, and balance with nature.

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Golden dragon Parade marks its debut

A golden dragon parade also made its debut in Suzhou, China's Jiangsu province, during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The stunning golden parade, shimmering and floating in the river, was formed by a chain of bamboo rafts; the 500-meter parade drew crowds with a magnificent spectacle.

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About the Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, is widely believed to commemorate Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet and statesman of ancient China. According to legend, Qu Yuan drowned himself in the Miluo River after witnessing the decline of his state. Local people raced out in boats to search for him and threw rice into the water to prevent fish from eating his body. These acts are said to have inspired the modern dragon boat races and the tradition of eating zongzi.

Traditional dragon boat treats

No Dragon Boat Festival is complete without zongzi. Across China, families gathered to prepare and enjoy zongzi with a variety of fillings, including red beans, dates, pork, and egg yolks. Cultural activities such as folk performances, traditional music, calligraphy exhibitions, and handicraft workshops were also organised to celebrate the occasion. It is a traditional Chinese rice dish which is made of glutinous rice stuffed with a range of fillings and wrapped in bamboo leaves.