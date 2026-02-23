Chef Raymond Of Hakkasan Mumbai Explains Prosperity Foods for Chinese New Year; Fish Symbolises Abundance, Tossed Vegetables Invite Wealth

Chef Raymond Wong |

The Year of the Fire Horse is finally here and Hakkasan Mumbai is pulling all stops to ensure that they ring in the Chinese New Year with style.

Step into the restaurant in Bandra, and you'll be left impressed with the play of red — the fiery colour is meant to signify prosperity. The celebrations here are proof that this auspicious event is important for the Chinese community in Mumbai along with patrons who love to celebrate the occasion with some good food that promises to invite good fortune.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Chef Raymond Wong speaks about lucky foods to eat to bring in good fortune in the Chinese New Year, significance of mushrooms in the festive menu and why red desserts should be consumed.

(Right) Seafood fortune golden money bag; (left) Baked Chilean sea bass in kalamansi soy sauce |

What's special at Hakkasan this Chinese New Year?

The Flaming Horse menu features dishes like the seafood fortune golden money bag, jackfruit and cheese golden blossom, mustard-roasted Australian lamb with asparagus, baked Chilean sea bass in kalamansi soy sauce and the Golden Stallion dessert.

All paired with bespoke cocktails like the Yunnan Old Fashioned and the Fire Horse Martini, crafted to bring prosperity, joy and the spirit of the fire horse to your table.

What is the significance of ingredients like mushrooms and golden kumquats in Chinese cuisine and how do they add to the taste?

Mushrooms embody growth, vitality and abundance, bringing depth and sophistication to any dish with their rich umami and earthy flavour. Using a mix of varieties introduces layers of texture — from meaty and tender to crisp and delicate — creating a robust and satisfying foundation.

The golden hue of kumquats, often associated with prosperity and good fortune infuses the dish with brightness. Their vibrant citrus aroma and lively acidity cut through the mushrooms' richness, lifting the earthy notes and adding a refreshing, elegant balance.

Chicken and Chinese cabbage dumplings |

According to you, which are the lucky foods to eat to bring in good fortune in the Chinese New Year?

Fish brings abundance, year after year, blessing you with a surplus of wealth and good fortune. Shrimp is associated with laughter and happiness. In Cantonese, 'Shrimp' sounds like 'Ha,' symbolising a year filled with joy and laughter.



Red desserts should be consumed for good luck and a sweet life. The red colour represents prosperity, while the sweetness symbolises a blissful and successful life from start to finish. Tossed Vegetables are consumed for prosperity. The act of 'tossing' (Lo Hey) symbolises your career and fortunes rising to new heights.



Red money bag dim sum is believed to usher in wealth and fortune. Resembling traditional pouches, they symbolise 'locking in' wealth and attracting riches into your household.

The Golden Stallion dessert |

What does the Year of the Horse mean in China and usually what are the traditional foods that are eaten during this time?

The Year of the Horse celebrates momentum, balance and brings the promise of prosperity. The traditional foods that Chinese consume during this time are dumplings a symbol of wealth and prosperity, steamed whole fish, a sign of abundance, longevity noodles for a long and happy life, spring rolls for wealth and prosperity and Gao (cake or pudding) to gather lucky omens.

How are you liking the experience of being in Mumbai. What are some of the local dishes that you have tasted?

I am absolutely loving the energy of Mumbai. The local food scene is incredible. I have a particular fondness for Indian dishes like Tandoori Chicken, rich Mutton Curry, and fragrant biryani rice.

Among the various types of Indian breads, I especially enjoy dosa served with chutney. The contrast between the crispy, fermented crepe and the cooling, zesty coconut chutney is a true masterclass in flavour balance.