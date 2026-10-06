Dr Shriram Nene Along With Madhuri Dixit Presents His First Book, '21 Days To Good Health,' To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Dr Shriram Nene With Madhuri Dixit Presents His First Book '21 Days To Good Health,' To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Madhuri Dixit's husband, renowned surgeon and entrepreneur Dr Shriram Nene, has added a new chapter to his healthcare journey with the launch of his first book, 21 Days to Good Health. On October 5, Dr Nene personally met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and presented him with a copy of the book.

Taking to X, Dr Nene shared pictures from his meeting with the Chief Minister and spoke about the importance of making healthcare awareness and access more accessible to people.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Honoured to present my first book, 21 Days to Good Health to the Honourable Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis," he wrote. "Enjoyed speaking about how we need to prioritise health for all and empower people to better healthcare awareness, access and alignment to improve prevention, early recognition and early treatment."

The book focuses on making better health a practical and achievable part of everyday life. It offers an evidence-based 21-day programme built around key pillars of wellness, including nutrition, movement and sleep. Rather than relying on complicated routines, it aims to provide readers with simple, actionable steps that can be incorporated into their daily lives.

A key focus of 21 Days to Good Health is preventive healthcare. The book encourages readers to become more aware of their health, recognise potential warning signs early and take timely action. Through simple daily practices and greater healthcare awareness, it seeks to empower individuals to take a more proactive approach to their long-term wellbeing.

Dr Nene is an American-trained cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, entrepreneur and healthcare innovator. He previously worked as a board-certified cardiac and vascular surgeon in Denver, Colorado, and served as Director of Cardiovascular Services at SkyRidge Hospital.

In 2011, Dr Nene moved to Mumbai and transitioned from clinical practice towards healthcare technology and digital media. His work since then has focused on using technology and innovation to make healthcare more accessible and reach millions of people.