Dosa, Malpua & More! Indian Food Dominates The List Of 100 Best Pancakes In The World

If there’s one thing India doesn’t do halfway, it’s food, and the world is finally catching up. In a delicious twist, several Indian favourites have made it to the global spotlight as the latest rankings of the TasteAtlas Top 100 Pancakes prove that desi flavours can hold their own alongside international classics.

Desi delights make a global mark

The April edition of the list brings together iconic pancake-style dishes from across the world, and surprisingly (or not), a strong Indian presence dominates the rankings. While the idea of calling dosas and appams “pancakes” might spark debate, the recognition is based on the techniques used to make these dishes.

Here are the Indian dishes that made it to the list:

Masala dosa – Rank 6

Dosa (Tamil Nadu) – Rank 15

Paper dosa – Rank 35

Appam (Kerala) – Rank 60

Pesara dosa (Andhra Pradesh) – Rank 63

Uttapam (Tamil Nadu) – Rank 74

Neer dosa (Karnataka) – Rank 84

Malpua – Rank 85

Kallappam (Kerala) – Rank 95

Rava dosa – Rank 96

Pitha (Odisha) – Rank 98

What sets Indian “pancakes” apart

What makes these dishes stand out isn’t just taste, it’s the craft behind them. From fermentation techniques to regional ingredients and spice blends, each dish carries layers of tradition and innovation. Whether it’s the crisp edges of a dosa or the soft sweetness of malpua, these creations reflect India’s diverse culinary identity.

The rankings are based on over 8,800 user ratings, with the aim of celebrating regional foods, encouraging cultural pride, and introducing global audiences to lesser-known dishes.