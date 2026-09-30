Don't Hate Lauki Yet! Ayurveda Explains Why Bottle Gourd Is Worth Adding To Your Diet

If there is one vegetable many detest or avoid, it has to be lauki or bottle gourd. But it is a versatile plant full of nutrients. Ayurveda considers it vital for consumption. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, talks about its benefits as per ayurveda, some lauki dishes, and related Patanjali products.

Know about Lauki or Bottle Gourd

Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “Swami Ji’s (Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved) slogan for children is that eating lauki will make them healthy and tall. It is lovely to look at and highly beneficial due to its qualities. So, include it in your diet.”

Lauki, or bottle gourd, grows on a vine and is rich in carbohydrates, protein, vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and iron. It also has high water content and is low in calories.

The water and fibre content in lauki supports digestion, helps with digestive issues like constipation, and cools the stomach. Since it is low in calories but fibre-rich, it helps lose weight while making you feel full and nourished.

The water content hydrates you and cools you down. The high potassium and magnesium levels help manage blood pressure to keep the heart healthy. Its low glycaemic levels control blood sugar levels and are good for diabetic patients.

Ayurveda considers lauki, or bottle gourd, essential due to its medicinal, cooling and hydrating value and to balance Vata and Pitta doshas. It also helps manage urinary issues, skin irritations and burning sensation.

Now find out the lauki dishes suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji and how to make them the ayurvedic way for maximum benefits. Also, know the lauki products offered by Patanjali.

Various Lauki or Bottle Gourd Preparations

Lauki Raita: Acharya Balkrishnaji knows everyone is familiar with lauki raita and calls it a wonderful dish. To make it healthy, add roasted cumin for flavour and digestive benefits, hing for umami flavour and to balance the yoghurt’s acidity, black or rock salt for flavour and digestive help, and ghee for its nutty flavour to manage acidity and boost digestion.

Lauki Kofta: Acharya Balkrishnaji is sure that many also enjoy lauki kofta. Keep it healthy by not deep-frying the koftas. Cook them in gravy or air-fry them instead. Add ayurvedic spices such as cumin and coriander for flavour, aroma and thickness, turmeric for natural colour, spice and aroma, and hing. They ensure you don't face gas. To make the gravy light, opt for a tomato or buttermilk base.

Lauki Kheer and Halwa: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests lauki kheer or halwa. Start the health aspect by using natural sweeteners like jaggery. Use organic ghee to roast. Add spices like green cardamom and saffron. Also include dry fruits like almonds or cashews.

Patanjali has two lauki products. Patanjali Lauki Amla Juice (1 Ltr) has the ayurvedic power of lauki and amla. It is good for digestive health, boosting immunity levels, managing weight, and cleansing the system naturally.

Divya Lauki Ghanvati (32 Gms) supports digestive health by treating issues such as bloating, indigestion, and acidity. It keeps the heart healthy by managing cholesterol levels and boosting blood circulation. Its cooling effects lower additional body heat.

Before refusing lauki or bottle gourd, know its benefits, the dishes suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and the Patanjali lauki products.