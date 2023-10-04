Don't Get Your Perfect Size? Here Are Few Homegrown Brands That Can Customise Footwear For You

Homegrown Brands | Instagram/ Yoho

Are you someone who always struggles to get the right footwear size? Whether you are in search of Indian or Western-style shoes, an ill-fitting pair can lead to discomfort and potentially even severe health problems. For those who struggle with the quest for the perfect shoe size, there's great news- as a selection of homegrown Indian footwear brands now specialize in customised footwear that seamlessly combines fashion and comfort. These homegrown brands are giving tough competition to foreign shoemakers and are totally capturing the Indian market for all the good reasons.

Here are the Indian brands that will literally keep you on your toes:

Yoho

Yoho is an innovative lifestyle footwear brand known for its fusion of fashion and comfort, with a dedicated focus on quality and a passion for style. The brand empowers individuals to express their unique selves through footwear that effortlessly blends aesthetics and functionality. Yoho sets itself apart from the competition through its unwavering commitment to exceptional quality.

Crimzon World

Crimzon World is another popular luxury Indian footwear label that focuses on sustainable fashion and creates footwear using vegan faux leather. The brand was founded in 2003 by Sonali Dalwani, a footwear and accessory designer, with the intent of bringing international finesse to shoes with Indian flair.

Aparajita Toor

The brand that is popular among Bollywood divas is known for its stylish and classic designs. The brand is the perfect union of timeless charm and modern style, where it embodies the essence of craftsmanship and luxury. You can also customize your footwear for broader or narrower fit requirements or any medical condition.

Fizzy Goblet

Fizzy Goblet is another popular homegrown brand that offers custom-designed fusion footwear. The brand known for its funky footwear was started in 2014 by designer Laksheeta Govil to bring high-quality, handcrafted Indian footwear to the world. Get away from boring footwear, as these funky yet classy shoes are here to make you look like a star. You can get customized footwear to celebrate special occasions with custom themes for you and your family.

Perfect choice for all the brides!

Artimen

Why should girls have all the fun? Artimen is a homegrown brand that offers true luxury with premium ‘MADE to ORDER’ footwear, handcrafted just for men. From loafers to jutti, they have something for every occasion. The footwear can be a versatile pair that will go with all your outfits, be it Indian wear or Western wear.

