Travelling This Weekend? 7 Essential Skincare Hacks That Are Perfect For Travellers

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Whether your travelling or staying at home, you need to drink water to stay hydrated. Traveling can dehydrate your skin due to changes in climate and long hours spent in transit. Consider carrying a reusable water bottle to remind yourself to drink regularly
Simplify your skincare routine! While traveling, it's best to keep your skincare routine simple. Make sure to keep minimal products - a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen are the basics you should carry. Avoid using too many products that can weigh down your luggage
Sheet masks to the rescue! It is impossible to carry facepacks while travelling. Make sure to carry Sheet Masks for your long flights, as changes in humidity can leave your skin feeling dry and dull. Sheet masks are an easy way to give your skin a hydration boost while relaxing during your flight
Sunscreen is non-negotiable, especially if you're traveling to a sunny destination. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply it throughout the day. A hat and sunglasses can also provide additional protection
From beauty products to skincare products, make sure to use their travel-sized versions. These are perfect for saving space and complying with airport security regulations. If your favorite products don't come in travel sizes, invest in some travel-sized containers to transfer a small amount of your product
Opt for minimal makeup! While you might want to look your best during your travels, heavy makeup can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Opt for a light, natural look with minimal makeup, or skip it altogether if possible. Focus on skincare and let your natural beauty shine
Keeping your hands clean while traveling is a must, especially when you're touching various surfaces. Pack a travel-sized hand sanitizer and facial cleansing wipes in your bag. These not only help with hygiene but also serve as a quick way to freshen up during long journeys
