7 Natural Hydrating Face Packs For Dry Skin During Changing Seasons

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Pumpkin and Coconut Milk Face Pack: Mix 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree with 1 tablespoon of coconut milk. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes and wash off with water. Pumpkin is rich in vitamins, while coconut milk provides hydration
Oatmeal and Yogurt Face Pack: Mix 2 tablespoons of oatmeal with 1 tablespoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and gently scrub in circular motions. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with cool water
Honey and Banana Face Pack: Mash half a ripe banana and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water
Rosewater and Almond Oil Face Pack: This is the most easiest facepack to make. Mix equal parts of rosewater and almond oil and apply the mixture to your face. Rinse it after leaving it for 20 minutes. Rosewater tones, while almond oil moisturises
Aloe Vera and Cucumber Face Pack: Blend together 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and half a cucumber (peeled and deseeded). Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes and later rinse off with water for a smooth moisturised skin
Honey and Milk Face Pack: Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 2 tablespoons of milk (preferably whole milk). Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 mins. Rinse off with lukewarm water. Honey moisturizes, and milk exfoliates and hydrates
Cucumber and Mint Face Pack: Cucumber hydrates, and mint refreshes the skin. Blend half a cucumber with a handful of fresh mint leaves. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with water
Remember that different skin types may react differently to these ingredients, so make sure to do a patch test to ensure you're not allergic to any of the ingredients
