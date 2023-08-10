Revitalise Your Skin: 7 Natural Homemade Face Packs To Get Rid Of That Dry And Dull Skin

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2023
Rosewater and Sandalwood Face Pack: Mix 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder with rosewater to make a paste. Apply the paste on your face and keep it for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with water while gently massaging for exfoliation. Sandalwood has a cooling effect, and rosewater helps balance skin's pH
Milk Cream and Almond Oil Face Pack: Make use of the left over milk! Mix 1 tablespoon of milk cream with a few drops of almond oil and apply the mixture on your face. Milk cream provides deep moisturization, and almond oil nourishes the skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off with water
Cucumber and Yogurt Face Pack: Grate half a cucumber and mix it with 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Cucumber hydrates, and yogurt provides a soothing effect
Papaya and Yogurt Face Pack: Blend a few pieces of ripe papaya with 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Apply the mixture on your face and was it off after leaving it on for 15-20 minutes. Papaya contains enzymes that exfoliate, and yogurt provides hydration
Cocoa and Banana Face Pack: One of the easiest way to get rid of dry skin! Mash a ripe banana and mix it with 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder. Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Cocoa powder is rich in antioxidants and banana adds moisture
Honey and Aloe Vera Face Pack: Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse off with water. Honey hydrates, and aloe vera soothes and rejuvenates the skin
Coconut Milk and Oatmeal Face Pack: Mix coconut milk and oatmeal to form a thick paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck, and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with water. Coconut milk moisturises, and oatmeal gently exfoliates
Remember that different skin types may react differently to these ingredients, so it is important to do a patch test to ensure you're not allergic to any of the ingredients
