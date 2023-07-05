7 Hair Fall Mistakes That You Need to Avoid During Monsoon in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
The humid weather of the city during monsoon often comes with challenges for our hair. There can be damage to your hair with common problems like dandruff, itchy scalp, and hair loss. However, Shikha Dwivedi, Dietitian and Nutritionist at Oziva suggests some common hair fall mistakes that one should completely avoid in Mumbai
Not Using a Hat or Cap To Protect Your Hair: One common mistake that many people make is neglecting to use a hat or cap as a protective measure. Rain water can effect your hair. The sun's intense UV rays can have detrimental effects on your hair and scalp. A hat or cap serves as a physical barrier between your hair and the sun and rain water
Taking Hot Water Showers: Showering with hot water during can have severe consequences for your hair health. Not only does the hot water mess with your hair structure, but it also makes your hair frizzy and brittle. Switch to lukewarm water showers
Not Washing Your Hair at proper intervals: If you’re out and about in Mumbai, you’re bound to get all sweaty by the end or even the middle of the day. This leads to the accumulation of oil and grime on your scalp, which if not cleaned properly can lead to hair damage. It is therefore very important to wash your hair 2-3 times a week with the right shampoo
Not Using A Shampoo Free Of Harmful Chemicals: Incorporating a gentle, clean shampoo and conditioner free of sulfate, paraben, silicone, artificial-fragrances, dyes into your hair care routine is also beneficial
Excessive Use of Styling Tools Like Blow Dryers, Straighteners: It is advised to keep a close check on the use of heat styling tools in a city like Mumbai, and in general as well. The styling tools can generate excessive heat that can further dry out the hair and contribute to hair fall
Skipping Oil Application Every Now & Then: It is very important for you to not skip applying oil to your hair as it offers numerous benefits in maintaining healthy hair and reducing hair fall. During monsoon, applying oil can help moisturise and nourish your hair, keeping it hydrated and less prone to breakage
Not Having A Balanced Diet That Will Help Keep Your Hair Healthy: In order to keep your hair healthy, you should consume summer fruits and vegetables rich in protein, Biotin, Vitamin A & C like Spinach, Walnuts, Lentils, Carrots, Flaxseeds, Oranges and drink 7-8 glasses of water for your daily hair nutrition
