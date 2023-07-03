Monsoon Skin Care: 8 Things To Consider Before Buying Moisturizer For Rainy Days

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
During rainy days, your skin may be exposed to higher humidity levels, which can lead to excessive moisture loss or even breakouts due to increased oil production. To choose the right moisturizer for nourishing your skin during these conditions, consider the following tips by Bhupender Arya of Neal’s Yard Remedies
Lightweight and Non-Greasy Formulas: Opt for lightweight moisturizers that won't feel heavy or greasy on your skin. Look for products labeled as oil-free or non-comedogenic, as they are less likely to clog your pores and cause breakouts
Hydrating Ingredients: Seek moisturizers with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera, as they can help attract and retain moisture in your skin. These ingredients are especially beneficial during rainy weather when your skin might need extra hydration
Antioxidant-Rich Formulas: Choose moisturizers with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, or green tea extract, which can help protect your skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals
Barrier-Repairing Ingredients: Look for moisturizers that contain ceramides, niacinamide, or fatty acids. These ingredients can help strengthen your skin's natural barrier, reducing moisture loss and protecting it from external irritants
Gel-Based Moisturizers: For those with oily or acne-prone skin, gel-based moisturizers can be an excellent option. They provide hydration without adding extra oil to your skin and can feel refreshing during humid conditions
Avoid Fragrances and Irritants: Rainy weather can sometimes make your skin more sensitive. To prevent irritation or allergic reactions, avoid moisturizers with added fragrances, dyes, or harsh chemicals
SPF Protection: Even on cloudy or rainy days, it's essential to protect your skin from UV rays. Choose a moisturizer that includes broad-spectrum SPF protection to shield your skin from potential sun damage
Consider Your Skin Type: Your skin type should always be a factor in selecting the right moisturizer. Dry skin types may need a richer cream, while oily skin types might prefer a lightweight gel or lotion
