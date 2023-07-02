5 Medical Treatments for Younger Looking skin With Zero Pain

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Call it a fad or a necessity, skin treatments are taking the spotlight over the idea of growing gracefully and using home remedies. Chaitanya Kenchammana Hoskote, founder of MayaMedi Spa suggests various treatment available to give your skin a younger and accentuated look
Profhilo: It is an injectable treatment that encourages your skin to produce more collagen to help rejuvenate the skin and minimise the signs of ageing. This treatment uses a hyaluronic acid solution that spreads within the skin to nourish the dermal cells
Microneedling: This skin rejuvenating treatment gives smoother, brighter and fresher looking skin. Passed across the skin causing small micro punctures in the skin to stimulate the auto regeneration and repair of the skin. This encourages the renewal of skin cells and the production of collagen and elastin in the skin
Anti-wrinkle injections: It reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The substance injected (Botulinum toxin), relaxes the facial muscles responsible for causing the moments that create these lines and wrinkles
Aquagold Fine Touch: It is a micro-injection device that is used to deliver painless solutions utilising micro needles to the dermis of the skin
Micro Botox: It is administered with Aquagold Fine Touch for minimising the pores. Botox is also used with the device to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
