Lip Fillers: 6 Must-Know Precautions To Take Before Going For Lip Treatment

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Lip fillers may not be a new trend but with the accessibility of trained dermatologists and techniques, lip fillers treatment has become a choice for many. While it may uplift your look, there are a few things that you need to know
Lip filler techniques are very sensitive. Since every lip is different, it is important to check and analyse every factor such as the colour, texture and shape of the lip. After a proper assessment of the dimension of the face, the structure of the lip is designed. Here are a few things you should keep in mind before opting for lip fillers
It is very important to mention your allergies to your dermatologist
Stop intake of green tea and Vitamin C a week prior to your appointment to minimise bruising
Avoid exaggerated and continuous movements of the lips
Do not perform strenuous exercise for 48 hours
Avoid make-up for 24 hours after procedure
Sleep on your back to avoid filler migration
