Don't Call, Just Text? Why Is Gen Z Falling Out Of Love With Phone Calls?

Your phone rings. You look at the screen, recognise the name and still decide not to answer. A few seconds later, you send a message saying, “Hey, what’s up?” Sounds familiar? For many Gen Z youngsters, this has become a normal way of dealing with unexpected phone calls.

While earlier generations often enjoyed long conversations over the phone, many youngsters today prefer texting, sending memes or exchanging voice notes. And no, it doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t want to talk.

For 19-year-old Bhoomi Doshi, keeping her phone on silent is almost a lifestyle choice. Whether she is watching her favourite show, scrolling through social media or simply relaxing, she doesn’t like being interrupted by unexpected calls.

“My phone is always on silent because I enjoy my me-time. I don’t like picking up calls randomly. If it’s important, just text me first,” she says.

And Bhoomi isn’t alone. For many youngsters, phone calls come with the pressure of responding immediately. Texting, on the other hand, gives them time to think, reply and continue with whatever they are doing.

Then there is the awkwardness of phone conversations. From figuring out what to say next to finding the right moment to hang up, a simple call can sometimes feel like too much effort.

But not everyone is ready to give up on good old phone calls.

Veer Shah, 20, believes texting cannot replace the warmth of hearing someone’s voice, especially when it comes to close friends and family.

“I prefer calling people I’m close to. Texting is fine for small things, but sometimes you just want to hear their voice. It feels more personal,” he says.

For some, an unexpected call can even trigger worry, making them wonder whether something has gone wrong.

So, is Gen Z really avoiding conversations? Perhaps not. For a generation that is constantly connected, choosing when to be available has become just as important as staying in touch.