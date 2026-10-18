Beyond Class 10: New Scholarship Programme To Support Students From Low-Income Families

For students from low-income families, completing Class 10 is not always a straightforward step towards higher education. The transition to junior college can bring new financial pressures and academic demands, while decisions about subjects, entrance examinations and future careers often have to be made with limited guidance.

Against this backdrop, 1,000 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been selected for the Kotak Junior Scholarship programme, which combines financial assistance with academic support and mentoring through Classes 11 and 12.

Under the programme, each selected student will receive ₹73,500 over 21 months. The initiative is aimed at students who have secured at least 85% in their Class 10 examinations, enrolled in Class 11 at a college in the MMR and belong to families with an annual income below ₹3.2 lakh.

Beyond the financial assistance, the programme seeks to address challenges that students may encounter as they move into higher education. These include career planning, time management, examination preparation, stress management, peer pressure and language barriers.

The transition to junior college is an important period in a student's academic journey, when choices about subjects and career pathways can influence future opportunities. For students without access to private coaching or professional career counselling, guidance during these years can be particularly valuable.

The scholarship programme includes mentoring, academic assistance, entrance examination preparation and exposure visits. Home visits and academic reviews are also part of the support structure, allowing the programme to track students' progress.

The initiative is implemented by Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), which undertakes education-related corporate social responsibility programmes for the Kotak Mahindra Group under the Kotak Karma initiative.

According to the foundation, its scholarship programmes have benefited more than 7,909 scholars, while over 1,469 funded scholars have graduated. In 2026, it plans to support more than 5,655 scholars across five programmes.

While the selection of 1,000 students expands access to financial assistance, the longer-term impact will depend on whether students can complete Class 12, pursue higher education and access opportunities aligned with their aspirations. Tracking these outcomes can help establish how effectively scholarships and mentoring together address the barriers faced by students from economically weaker households.

For now, the programme's approach reflects a broader understanding of educational support: financial assistance can help meet immediate needs, while sustained academic and career guidance can help students navigate the decisions that follow.