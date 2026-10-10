Educators Stress Critical Thinking, Emotional Intelligence And Mental Well-Being As AI Reshapes Classroom Learning | AI

Mumbai: As artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly shapes classroom learning, educators and mental health professionals have stressed the need to prioritise critical thinking, emotional intelligence and human relationships alongside technological skills.

Experts Discuss AI's Impact On Education

The concerns were discussed at the inaugural edition of Educators' Edge: The Human Edge in the Age of AI, organised by the Art of Living Foundation's Children & Teens Desk on October 10 to mark World Mental Health Day. The gathering brought together school leaders, psychologists, educators and child development experts to discuss the implications of AI for students' mental health and holistic development.

Abhimanyu Basu, Dean and CEO of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, said AI could be used effectively as long as children understood that it was a tool to support learning rather than do the thinking for them. He also emphasised the shared responsibility of schools and families in handling relationships sensitively.

Parents Urged To Encourage Conversations

Revathi Srinivasan, Director of Education and Group Dean of Singhania Group of Schools, highlighted the importance of meaningful communication between parents and children. “The root of the issue is that families don't have conversations anymore, they have interrogations,” she said, adding that a lack of meaningful conversations could create gaps in relationships and leave children looking elsewhere for connection.

Dr Smita Desai, founder of Drishti, stressed that self-regulation and value development were essential to guiding children's use of technology and reducing the need for restrictive approaches.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of teachers' emotional well-being. Jayesh Panchal, founder director of Sri Sri Vidya Mandir, Borivali, said emotionally balanced teachers could create a positive learning environment, adding that parents placed immense trust in educators.

Participants also called for a shift away from an excessive focus on examinations and marks towards curiosity, independent thinking and a genuine interest in learning. They stressed that students should be encouraged to become active learners and problem-solvers rather than rely excessively on AI-generated responses.

The event concluded with a call for educators, parents and policymakers to collaborate in creating learning environments that place mental well-being alongside academic achievement and technological advancement.

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