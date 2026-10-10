11-Year-Old Tribal Student Dies At Ashram School; Headmaster, Superintendent Suspended After 8-Hour Protest |

Thane: An eight-hour protest over the death of an 11-year-old tribal student at a government-run ashram school in Pise Thane district, forced the administration to act with the school’s headmaster and superintendent being suspended and a case registered against them at Shahapur police station.

Mother Refuses To Accept Body

The action came after the deceased boy’s mother took a firm stand refusing to take custody of her son’s body until the authorities acted against those held responsible for the alleged lapses. The agitation, which began at the Tribal Development Project Office later escalated to the Shahapur police station premises where protesters questioned the delay in taking action.

The protest was called off at around 10 pm after the authorities agreed to the demands. Meanwhile the boy’s body was sent to Mumbai’s state-run JJ Hospital for further post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Student Dies During Treatment

Vivek Subhash Bhoye, a Class V student from Vanganpada in Khardi, was studying at the government ashram school in Pise. He had reportedly been undergoing treatment at the school’s health sub-centre for the past three days. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Shahapur sub-district hospital, where he died.

The death triggered outrage among the family, members of the Shramjivi Sanghatana and various tribal organisations. Protesters demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the school’s headmaster, superintendent and the concerned health officials at Padgha Primary Health Centre. They also sought the immediate suspension of those responsible.

Protesters Question Administrative Delay

The protesters accused the administration of delaying action and questioned the conduct of both the Tribal Development Project authorities and the police. Tensions escalated as the family and tribal representatives pressed for accountability over the circumstances leading to the child’s death.

The situation reached a turning point when Vivek’s mother made it clear at the police station that she would not accept her son’s body until concrete action was taken. Her stand intensified pressure on the authorities, following which the suspension of the school’s headmaster and superintendent was ordered by the Shahapur Tribal Development Project Office. A case was subsequently registered against the two at Shahapur police station.

Shramjivi Sanghatana’s Shahapur taluka secretary, Prakash Khodka, provided details of the agitation.

Tejaswini Galande in-charge project officer of the Shahapur Tribal Development Project described the incident as deeply distressing. She said the Tribal Development Department had taken immediate cognisance of the matter after receiving information about the death and initiated action against the concerned officials.

Galande added that further action against the employees and officials concerned would be taken in accordance with the law, based on the findings of the post-mortem report.

With the protest now withdrawn, attention has shifted to the findings of the further post-mortem examination at JJ Hospital. The report is expected to help establish the cause of Vivek’s death and guide the next course of action. The circumstances surrounding the delay in his treatment and the accountability of the officials concerned are also likely to remain under scrutiny.

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