Donald Trump's Daughter-In-Law Stuns In Figure-Hugging Traditional Chinese Dress Worth ₹84K For State Banquet Hosted By China President | X @SanteenaR

Lara Trump is making headlines for her elegant fashion choice during a high-profile state banquet in Beijing. Accompanying husband Eric Trump as part of the American delegation, Lara attended the grand dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of the People and her outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about style moments from the evening.

As the visuals from the formal dinner went viral, social media users felt Lara stole the spotlight with her graceful nod to Chinese culture through fashion.

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For the state banquet, Lara opted for a stunning modern interpretation of the traditional Chinese cheongsam, also known as the qipao. The body-hugging floral gown beautifully combined traditional craftsmanship with contemporary glamour, creating a look that felt sophisticated, respectful and fashion-forward at the same time.

Hong Kong-based label Sau Lee designed the ornate ensemble. Known as the Gina Maxi Dress, the outfit reportedly retails for approximately US$880, which converts to around ₹84,000.

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According to the designer, the Gina Dress is a modern embellished cheongsam featuring floral sequins, intricate beadwork and signature pipa knot detailing, one of the most recognisable elements of traditional Chinese garments. The dress also includes a separate slip for additional styling versatility and coverage.

Lara’s outfit choice was widely appreciated online, with many describing it as a thoughtful fashion decision that reflected admiration and respect for Chinese heritage during the diplomatic visit.

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What Is A Cheongsam Or Qipao?

The cheongsam, also called qipao, is one of China’s most iconic traditional dresses. Known for its figure-flattering silhouette, the garment typically features a high collar, asymmetrical closures with decorative “flower buttons,” and side slits that add elegance and ease of movement.

The modern qipao gained popularity in 1920s Shanghai and evolved from the loose full-length robes worn by Manchu women during the Qing Dynasty. Over the decades, the outfit transformed into a global symbol of grace, femininity and timeless sophistication.