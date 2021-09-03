Doc Destiny: September borns: An in-depth look

In numerology, September being the ninth month of the calendar, is considered a powerful month as it holds the vibration of the number 9. This number represents transitions and endings. It indicates the last stage before the beginning of a new cycle in life. In numerology, the 'last' number is also considered the powerful number of creation.

Also, number 9 signifies power, position, and placements in life. Nine planets, nine forms of Durga, nine days of Navratris, nine years cycle of 108 mantras, such representations of number 9 make it a mystical number. Number nine denotes new birth, spirituality, and revolution. The ruling planet of the ongoing month, September, is Mercury. It is called Budh in Hindu astrology.

The people who are born in the month of September tend to be hard-working, talented, and determined. They are born perfectionists. Loyalty is another positive trait of September's borns.

They acknowledge others for their good work. They can go to any extent for their loved ones. These individuals are very loving and caring by nature. They are sensitive and emotional too. When it comes to relationships, September borns are very loyal and prefer to stay with one person all their life.

They are analytical and would go to the bottom of things. Also, they are very creative and artistic by nature. They are always well-groomed. They can pull off any kind of apparel with confidence and élan. Workaholics by nature, these individuals are efficient too. They are quiet and self-contained and don't share much about themselves with others. They can't tolerate failures. September borns are critical, one of their biggest negative traits. Sometimes they worry unnecessarily, which affects them mentally and emotionally.

Efficiency is the biggest strength of September borns. People born in this month are graced with integrity. Their obsession for perfection and self-righteousness sometimes irritates people around them. The tendency to be critical and self-righteous, combined with unattainable goals, means that this personality can never quite meet the standards of perfection that would raise self-esteem and ameliorate self-doubt.

The best careers for September borns are: Drawing on a strong connection with health and hygiene, they are often employed as a health professional, dental hygienist, hygiene operative, pharmacist, nurse, dietician or nutritionist. The inherent efficiency makes for an excellent personal assistant, scientist, inspector, analyst, writer, critic, research worker, librarian, data processor, market researcher, proofreader, bookkeeper, management trainer, or statistician. They may also find satisfaction as a craftsperson, gardener, shop assistant, teacher, linguist, consultant or yoga teacher.

