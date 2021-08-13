Doc Destiny: Decoding repeated numbers

Last week we discussed about the significance of repeated numbers, from Number 111 to 444. Today, we will focus on the next set of remaining numbers, i.e., Number 555 to 999, and will try to understand the importance and meaning of these recurring numbers.

555: It gives an important message that the you are walking on the right path, stick to it and keep going. It also denotes that your dreams and aspirations are soon going to come to life. It also indicates that there’s a need to bring a balance in life. This number is also associated with manifesting love, money and peace of mind.

666: It signifies that the guardian angels are going to come and protect you from misfortune. It tries to make you understand that you must do things ethically. This number is also linked with finance and quick returns. It tells that you must use your creative energies and intellect together for a positive outcome.

777: This is a very positive number which denotes spirituality. This number is a signifies that the individual will be blessed with abundant happiness. It is a sign that you are surrounded with good energies and mentally, you will feel more peaceful. It also signifies wisdom and the journey of self-discovery which is likely to begin. The higher energy and angel power will also help you to find your purpose in life. It also indicates travelling to places where there are water bodies.

888: This number brings good fortune. It symbolises wealth, fortune and inheritance. It indicates that you may be rewarded for good karmas, but it also means that you will be punished for your bad deeds. It reminds to thank the universe for its divine blessings and miracles that it brings in your life. This number tries to indicate that everything will always work out for your highest good.

999: This number tells that the person must be prepared for changes and accept the new blessings that are coming on the way. This number indicates positive news and good intentions. Don’t fear the changes, the guardian angels will guide you. This number tries to tell you that you should improve yourself and become a better person. Number 999 also signifies that one should learn how to deal with difficult times, accept the changes, and trust the almighty.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:57 AM IST