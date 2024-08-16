 DIY Natural Mosquito Repellents: Keep Bugs At Bay With Easy Homemade Solutions
Chemical-free solutions using ingredients you have at home

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Nothing puts a damper on an outdoor party, afternoon at the lake, or summer camping trip like a group of uninvited and aggressive mosquitoes. While store-bought repellents can be effective, they can also be full of harsh chemicals. Natural mosquito repellent solutions, however, are a safer way to keep bugs away—and are easy to DIY at home.

Material required:

Apple cider vinegar

Water

Spray bottle

Air tight jar

Coconut oil

Essential oil such as peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender

Lemon

Neem

Measurement cups

Apple cider vinegar repellent: Use apple cider vinegar as the best mosquito killer for the bedroom. Once made, a bottle of apple cider vinegar mosquito spray will last for at least two weeks. Mix 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar with 1/2 cup of water. Fill it in a spray bottle and use it as a homemade mosquito repellent spray. Make sure to shake it well before every use.

Coconut oil: You can protect yourself from dengue mosquitoes by applying coconut oil to your skin. Use the same power of coconut oil to prepare a natural mosquito repellent. Take 3 tbsps of coconut oil in an air-tight jar and 15-20 drops of essential oil such as lavender, tea tree, peppermint, or eucalyptus essential oil. Close the jar and shake it well. The sweet smell of coconut oil and the strong aroma of essential oil, when applied on the skin, will keep the mosquitoes away.

Lemon juice mosquito killer: Mosquitoes simply hate the citrus smells and therefore, lemon juice works best as a natural mosquito repellent. Make juice of 2 fresh lemons and mix it in 1.5 cup of plain water. Boil this mixture and let it cool down to room temperature. Fill it in a spray bottle and use it as an effective homemade mosquito spray. Make sure not to use it around your eyes or wounds.

Neem and peppermint mosquito repellent: Both peppermint and neem emit strong pungent smells that mosquitoes can’t tolerate at all. Using a mix of both, therefore, acts as a wonderful homemade mosquito repellent. Add 1/3 cup of neem oil and 1/3 cup of peppermint oil in an airtight container. Put the lid and shake it well until the two mix completely. Apply a generous amount of this natural mosquito repellent lotion on your skin and enjoy mosquito protection for up to 6 hours.

