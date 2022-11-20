DIY: Make this anti-wrinkle nourishing day cream at home in 5 minutes

Aging is a beautiful process, but when you have to endure skin issues, especially wrinkles, it may become difficult for many to accept the changes your skin goes through. However, it is not something that can't be managed. And while you spend moolah on anti-wrinkle and anti-aging creams and cosmetics available in the markets, Indian Ayurveda has all the remedies coming from our kitchens. This, a homemade cream can actually solve your purpose without having spend a penny. Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti shares a DIY anti-wrinkle nourishing day cream method. Here's how you can make it.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Banana Pulp

¼ tsp of ghee

1 tsp of Sesame Seeds Powder

½ tbsp of Almond milk

½ Tsp of Aloe Vera Juice

1 Almond

Method

Take the banana pulp, ghee, sesame seeds powder, almond milk, and aloe vera juice. Soak one Almond in Water for two hours. Remove the skin, add one tablespoon water, and blend it in the mixer till it becomes into a fine liquid. Filter it and add enough milk and blend the ingredients in a blender to make a smooth paste with a creamy consistency. Keep it refrigerated. Massage it once a week.

A few lifestyle changes to have a nourishing skin

Consume green vegetables as they contain water that is very good for glowing skin. Vegetables such as carrots, radishes and cucumbers are beneficial for all skin types. Always combine 3-4 vegetables in any form like salad and it helps to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Exercise boosts blood circulation that keeps your body active, and also increases your metabolism to keep it healthy and glowing. Daily exercise is not only good for your heart and lungs, but it is also key to beautiful and glowing skin.

Keep your skin hydrated drink enough water.

Do an oil massage as it helps to relax your muscles and tissues also boosts blood flow.