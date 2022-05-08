DIY: Easy to make Pompom, Paperclip, Popsicle Bookmarks

While spending an afternoon curled up with a good book and a warm mug of tea or coffee might seem like the perfect way to have a self-care day, choosing from a selection of your own handmade bookmarks might just make that experience more enjoyable. Avid readers, DIY gift givers and book advocates, we have compiled a list of projects for you to get your creative juices flowing.

Materials needed:

Craft paper

Scissors

Wool

Fork

Glue

Paperclip

Popsicle stick

Marker n Ribbon

Pompom Bookmark

This one is a simple woollen pompom bookmark and it looks gorgeous amid the pages of your books. Take wool and spin it around a fork as per the size you want. Once done, tie the knot in the centre of the fork, pull out the wool, which should now look like a bundled bow tie and cut them off at both the ends. You could use a longer thread to tie the pompom, which can come all the way to the bottom of the book when you place it in the middle of pages.

Paperclip Bookmark

Now, this is another way to make an easy yet aesthetically pleasing bookmark. That, too, with just two materials: ribbons and colourful paper clips. Take a small piece of ribbon and tie it around one end of the paperclip and you are good to go.

Popsicle Bookmark

So, you are off on summer vacation and carrying a load of books with you to just bask in the glory of reading? Why not make it better by making this pretty ice-cream shaped bookmark? All you would need is a craft paper, a pair of scissors, some glue, sharpies, a perfect quote and a popsicle stick. Cut the craft paper into the shape of a popsicle, and colour it in the way you want to. Pick a nice quote to write on it and stick it to an ice-cream stick.

Sunday, May 08, 2022