DIY: Creative ways to cover stains on clothes

It is impossible to go through life without getting an ugly stain on a favourite piece of clothing. Some of them just won’t wash out no matter how creative you get in the laundry room. Whether you have a bleach stain, ink stain, oil or other splotches, here are some clever ways to hide it and keep wearing that favourite garment.

Materials needed:

Brooch or button

Fabric marker

Fabric spray paint

Stencil of any design

Any colourful patch

A pair of scissors

Cover it with a button or brooch: This fix requires no sewing, colouring, ironing or painting. Stitch a button or a brooch over the spot, and you can modify the design whenever you want.

Colour it: If the stain is light, you can camouflage it by colouring over it. Use a fabric marker, also called a dye pen, to colour the offending spot. If the stain is darker, you can doodle over it. This won’t work with every outfit, but it could be an answer for some.

Spray it away: Pick up a bottle of fabric spray paint and a stencil and create funky design over the stained area. If you don’t have stencils, worry not. Just go crazy with different colours of spray paint and let the design take its course. You can also make stencils by drawing easy shapes like hearts, flowers or geometrical ones and colour on them.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST