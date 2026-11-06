Diwali With A Royal Twist: Jaipur's Swarna Mithai Comes With A ₹1.11 Lakh Price Tag; What Is So Special About It?

Diwali With A Royal Twist: Jaipur's Swarna Mithai Comes With A ₹1.11 Lakh Price Tag | Instagram

Diwali, the traditional festival which is being marked by Dhanteras, is being celebrated across the country with regional fervour, where one thing is common, and that is the making of sweets of different varieties and sharing them with family and friends. From eating to gifting, a pack of sweets is common, and it has been followed for years. But what if you get to know that there is a sweet worth lakhs? Would you still consider buying?

This festive season, Jaipur has added a royal touch to its celebrations with an extravagant sweet that is grabbing attention for its eye-watering price tag of ₹1.11 lakh. The sweets are known as Swarna Mithai. Let's understand why this luxurious creation is making headlines, and if you are wondering what makes this little golden treat so expensive, there’s actual edible gold involved.

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Jaipur's Swarna Mithai has a price tag of ₹1.11 lakh

The special mithai is designed to offer a lavish festive experience, taking traditional Indian sweets to an entirely different level. Its name, 'Swarna', which means gold in Sanskrit, reflects its luxurious appeal.

Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, has a long-standing association with royal traditions, elaborate celebrations and rich culinary heritage. The city's sweet shops are known for preparing a variety of traditional delicacies, particularly during festivals such as Diwali. Swarna Mithai adds a contemporary luxury element to this tradition.

Gold-inspired sweets for Diwali

A sweet shop in Jaipur has introduced ultra-luxurious Diwali sweets infused with edible gold and silver. These premium delicacies are priced up to a staggering Rs 1.11 lakh per kg. Inspired by traditional gold coins, the sweet is called Tyohar Asharfi, which was launched on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The sweet is designed in the shape of a traditional gold coin, and it is inspired by the historical practice of presenting Ashrafis.

Gold-inspired sweets for Diwali | Instagram/ @tyohaar_sweets)

Reason behind the numbers

Not only do the name and making of it hold significance, but the pricing does too. The pricing has an auspicious touch. Each 9-gram piece costs Rs 1,111. It is not just a random number but a number chosen for its symbolic significance. Those looking to make a more extravagant gifting statement can opt for a box of nine pieces, priced at Rs 9,999.

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