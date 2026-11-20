Rakul Preet Exudes Ethnic Elegance In Traditional Mekhela Sador; What's Special About The Assamese Attire | Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is giving major festive fashion inspiration with her elegant ethnic look. This Diwali, the actress embraced traditional Indian craftsmanship as she stepped out in an Assamese Mekhela Sador, showcasing the beauty of India's rich textile heritage. The actress shared her look on her Instagram account on Friday, November 20, 2026. Her traditional ensemble stood out for its graceful silhouette, intricate detailing and timeless appeal.

Rakul Preet's Diwali style diaries

On Friday, November 20, 2026, Rakul Preet shared her Mekhela look on her Instagram account. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Chose to wear this beautiful Mekhela Chador woven with the golden threads of Assam for one of the Diwali evenings. A little tradition, a little festive love! ❤️✨."

The actress wore a cream-and-red Assam silk saree (mekhela sador-inspired weave). She paired the saree with a two-layered gold-toned necklace and completed her overall look with a matching bracelet, ring and earpiece.

About mekhela sador

The Mekhela Sador is a traditional two-piece attire worn by women in Assam. Unlike a saree, which is generally draped as a single piece of fabric, the Mekhela Sador consists of two separate pieces. The lower garment, known as the Mekhela, is a cylindrical cloth wrapped around the waist and tucked into pleats. The upper garment, called the Sador, is draped around the body and across the shoulders, creating an elegant traditional look.

Assam's rich weaving heritage

One of the most distinctive features of this Assamese attire is its rich weaving tradition. The outfit is commonly crafted using silk varieties such as Muga, Eri and Pat silk, which are closely associated with Assam's textile heritage. Muga silk, in particular, is known for its natural golden sheen, durability and luxurious texture. It is also one of the most recognisable symbols of Assamese craftsmanship.

Traditional Mekhela Sadors often feature intricate motifs inspired by nature, flowers, animals and Assamese cultural symbols. These designs are woven into the fabric, reflecting the skill and creativity of local artisans.

The attire is popularly worn during important festivals and cultural celebrations, including Bihu, weddings and religious occasions. Its versatility also allows women to experiment with contemporary blouse designs, jewellery and styling while retaining its traditional essence.

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