Diwali Rangoli Guide: From Alpana To Kolam, Check Some Of The Timeless Designs To Brighten Your Home This Festive Season | Canva

Diwali is incomplete without the making of rangoli. While the cleaning and decoration of the home are about to get over, rangoli is the last act to give a final touch to our Diwali preparations. As you gear up for the last stage of your preparations and pick up colours, rangoli holds a special place in Indian households.

It is usually drawn at entrances, courtyards and prayer spaces because these colourful patterns are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and bring prosperity, happiness and good fortune into homes. Across India, rangoli takes different forms, with each region following its own artistic traditions, patterns and techniques. From intricate geometric designs to beautiful floral patterns, here are some timeless styles to explore this Diwali.

Alpana | Pinterest

Alpana

Alpana is a traditional folk art which is practised in West Bengal. It is usually created using a mixture of rice flour and water, resulting in beautiful white patterns on the floor. Common motifs include lotus flowers, feet of Goddess Lakshmi, circles and floral designs. Apart from West Bengal, it is also practised in Bangladesh.

Kolam | Canva

Kolam

Kolam is a traditional South Indian floor art tradition which is usually seen in southern parts of India, usually made using rice flour or chalk powder. This form of rangoli is created with dots and continuous lines. These symmetrical patterns are commonly drawn outside homes and are associated with prosperity and auspicious beginnings.

Mandana | Pinterest

Mandana

Another rangoli you can choose for this Diwali is Mandana. It is a traditional folk art which is usually drawn using white chalk paste (chuna) applied with a cotton ball or stick onto a surface smeared with red clay (geroon). These types of rangoli are often seen in Rajasthan and some parts of Madhya Pradesh. The term Mandana comes from Marwari, which means to draw.

Muggu | X/ @drsunita02

Muggu

Muggu is closely related to Kolam. The traditional rangoli style is made using rice flour, chalk powder and colourful materials. It features dots, lines, floral patterns and symmetrical designs. Now, why rice flour? Because traditionally it was intended to feed small insects and birds.

Pookalam | Canva

Pookalam

Pookalam is a vibrant floral decoration which is also known as Athapookalam. It is made using fresh flower petals. Its colourful circular patterns can also inspire festive decorations during Diwali.

Celebrating India's artistic traditions

From traditional white patterns to vibrant floral creations, these regional art forms reflect India's rich cultural heritage. This Diwali, choose a design that reflects your style and add a traditional touch to your festive home decor.