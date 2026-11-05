Diwali Meets Football: Indian Artist Abhay Sehgal Creates Special Shirt For German Giants FC Bayern Munich; What's Special About It?

Diwali Meets Football: Indian Artist Abhay Sehgal Creates Special Shirt For German Giants FC Bayern |

Diwali, the festival of lights, has found a unique connection with international football as Indian artist Abhay Sehgal has created a special shirt for German football giants FC Bayern Munich. The creative collaboration brings together Indian art, cultural heritage and the global popularity of football. Diwali is one of India's most important festivals and symbolises light, hope and a new beginning. Abhay Sehgal draws inspiration from these themes in his designs.

The special shirt celebrates the spirit of Diwali through artistic elements inspired by Indian traditions. It highlights the festival's themes of light, positivity, togetherness and new beginnings, while bringing Sehgal's distinctive artistic approach to an international sporting platform.

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Abhay Sehgal collaborates with FC Bayern Munich

Indian artist Abhay Sehgal has collaborated with German football club FC Bayern Munich on a special Diwali-inspired creative project, reimagining the club’s away jersey as a canvas for an Indian cultural narrative. FC Bayern Munich, one of Germany's most successful football clubs, has a massive international fan base. At the heart of the artwork is the image of a young boy sitting on a cloud, looking towards a clock tower.

Design symbolises India's World Cup dream

On the back of the jersey, the number ‘00’ emerges from a traditional lamp, symbolising the dream of seeing an Indian team compete at the FIFA World Cup. Drawing from India’s mathematical heritage and the association of zero with Aryabhata, the visual creates a connection between cultural legacy and future possibilities.

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Talking about his inspiration, the artist says, "I wanted to bring together two things that have always been close to me – art and football. I wanted to tell a larger story about the dreams of young football enthusiasts in India, where sometimes all you need is a ball and the freedom to play. The Indian craft elements helped me bring this story to life while connecting our cultural heritage with a sport that inspires millions. More than just creating an artwork on a jersey, I wanted to create something that speaks about hope, ambition and the dream of seeing India on the world football stage.”

Abhay Sehgal is an Indian artist known for his creative work and distinctive visual storytelling. Through this collaboration, the project also reflects the growing connection between sports, fashion and contemporary art.

Art by Abhay Sehgal | Instragam

Read Also Guiding Light: Rediscovering The Inner Illumination And Spiritual Significance Of Diwali

What's special about the jersey?

The shirt stands out for its Diwali-inspired design, which brings Indian cultural influences into football merchandise. It celebrates the festival beyond geographical boundaries and offers a creative representation of India's rich artistic traditions. The festival of lights is set to be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026.