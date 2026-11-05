Guiding Light: Rediscovering The Inner Illumination And Spiritual Significance Of Diwali | File Pic (Representational Image)

Every year, as Diwali nears, we clean our homes, buy new clothes, and decorate every corner with lamps. Streets dazzle with lights, markets overflow, and yet deep within, many hearts remain dim and restless. Isn’t it ironic that the festival meant to celebrate light has become more about display than illumination? Tradition tells us Diwali marks the end of darkness. Naraka Chaturdashi symbolized the destruction of the demon Narakasura, representing body-consciousness and vices. It was not just the killing of a demon outside, but the victory of the divine within. Hence the festival was meant to remind us that each soul, when connected to the Supreme Light, becomes self-luminous, like it once was in the Golden Age. But look around. Despite the abundance of artificial light, human minds are clouded with fear, greed, and discontent. We worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, but have we remembered that she resides where purity and peace prevail? True prosperity is not in what we own but in what we share.



Our ancestors celebrated Diwali not just as a festival of wealth or success, but as a symbol of spiritual renewal. Whether it was Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya, or Goddess Lakshmi’s emergence from the ocean, or Mahavira’s enlightenment , the message was the same: victory of purity over impurity, knowledge over ignorance, soul over body. Think of a simple lamp, the humble Diya, made of clay, which burns silently with soft yet steady glow. It reminds us that true beauty lies not in how bright the light shines, but in what fuels it. Just as the flame needs oil, our soul too needs the oil of divine wisdom to shine. When that inner light burns bright, darkness, whether of ignorance, fear, or sorrow cannot survive. So, this Diwali, before lighting another decorative lamp, pause. Ask yourself, have I lit the lamp of awareness in my own mind? Have I helped light someone else’s path? Instead of burning crackers, burn your inner vices. Instead of adding noise, add peace. Instead of seeking blessings, become a blessing. When each of us lights the lamp of consciousness within, there will be no darkness left to curse. Then every heart will become a temple, every home a heaven , and that will be the dawn of a new Diwali, one that never ends.