Diwali 2023: Be The Glow-Getter With These Expert Beauty Tips To Shine During Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, the grand of lights, joy and togetherness calls for a lot of preparations. As the streets light up with dazzling decorations, there's special emphasis on looking and feeling your best. Dr Chytra Anand, dermatologist and founder, SkinQ suggests five beauty tips to help you be the ultimate glow-getter during Diwali celebrations.

Start with a clean canvas

Cleansing your face thoroughly is the first step towards achieving healthy and glowing skin. During Diwali, you may be exposed to dust, pollution, and sweat due to the crowds and outdoor activities. Use a gentle and hydrating cleanser to remove impurities without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Opt for a cleanser that suits your skin type. Cleansing twice a day, in the morning and before bedtime, helps maintain a clear and radiant complexion. Don't forget to pay special attention to your neck and décolletage as well, as they often get overlooked. Use Micellar water for double cleanse to remove make up.

Treat your skin well

The often-underestimated second step is the treatment phase. Give priority to treating your specific skin concerns. By opting for products containing active ingredients designed to cater to your individual needs, you can target problems such as acne, pigmentation, or signs of ageing. This will guarantee that your skincare regimen is not only effective but also personalised to your skin's requirements.

Hydrate and moisturise

Proper hydration is the key to maintaining healthy and glowing skin. During the festive season, when you may be spending long hours outdoors, it is essential to keep your skin moisturised while strengthening the skin barrier. Use a good quality moisturiser suitable for your skin type to prevent dryness and maintain skin elasticity. Consider using a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser if you have oily or acne-prone skin. For those with dry skin, opt for a richer, hydrating cream. Don't forget to moisturise your body as well, especially if you're wearing traditional outfits that expose more skin. Use Ceramides and Sodium Hyaluronate for barrier repair.

Sun protection is non-negotiable

The sun's harmful UV rays can wreak havoc on your skin, leading to sunburn, premature ageing, and an uneven skin tone. Whether you are participating in outdoor rituals or enjoying cultural programs during Diwali, always apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin from the sun's damaging effects with a PA +++ rating. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you are sweating or spending extended periods outdoors. Consider using a sunscreen with a matte finish if you have oily skin to prevent excess shine. Use a sunscreen with a built in anti-oxidant like Vitamin C if you are prone to tanning easily.

Use a face mask

Treating your skin to a nourishing face mask can provide an instant boost of radiance. Choose a mask that addresses your specific skin concerns, whether it is hydration, brightening, or calming. Apply a face mask once a week to rejuvenate your skin and prepare it for the festivities. You can also opt for natural ingredients like honey, yoghurt, or turmeric to create DIY masks at home. These ingredients are known for their skin-loving properties and can help you achieve a healthy and radiant complexion.

