Diwali 2023: 6 Smart Ways To Check If Your Diwali Sweets Are Adulterated

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
No major festival in India is complete without sweets, so is Diwali. However, it's possible that the store keeps extremely poor sanitary standards and sells poorly produced sweetness that could be hazardous to your health. Aman Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Doodhvale suggests some smart hacks to know that the mithai is not adulterated
Always taste or smell your delicacies before purchasing. Don't purchase these sweets if they smell or taste abnormal. They may be stale or made using cheap ingredients
Verify every item, paying particular attention to the milk, khoya, ghee, or paneer. This is due to the likelihood of adulteration being higher. To test the milk, put some on a spoon and let it run over a slanted dish; if the milk runs and leaves a white trace, it is pure. It is contaminated if it disappears without a trace
You can check if the Ghee used in the sweet is good. Place the mithai in the refrigerator and check it there are two layers formed around the sweet. This is one of the finest ways to verify ghee. Many vendors cook paneer with hazardous ingredients. Make sure the seller you choose is reliable
Silver vark covers the majority of mithais. You can examine this silver vark by placing your finger over it. It can be fake if it rubs on your finger and feels rough
Verify the packing date if you are buying sweets in a package. Verify how many days you can eat the sweets as well. Know that mentioning expiry date on sweet packages is mandatory from October 1
Thanks For Reading!