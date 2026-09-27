'Divine Presence': Suresh Raina Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple With Family In Ujjain; Witness Bhasma Aarti And Seeks Mahakal’s Blessings | X

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his family and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal on Sunday, September 27, 2026. They participated in the early-morning Bhasma Aarti, offered prayers at the Jyotirlinga of Lord Mahakal and sought his blessings.

Sharing glimpses of his spiritual experience on X, Raina expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to attend the early-morning ritual with his family. He also shared photographs from their visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, offering followers a glimpse of their spiritual outing in Ujjain.

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Suresh Raina Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple With Family

On Sunday, September 27, Suresh Raina visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple with his family. The former cricketer expressed his happiness after participating in the Bhasma Aarti and described the experience as special and humbling.

Raina revealed that his wife, Priyanka, brother-in-law Vivek, and Vivek’s wife, Neha, were also present during the visit. He described attending the Bhasma Aarti with his family as a memorable spiritual experience.

“Blessed to witness the Bhasma Aarti with my family. Sitting in the divine presence of Baba Mahakal, my heart is filled with immense gratitude and peace. Beyond thankful for this graceful moment,” Raina wrote on X.

Raina is a former Indian cricketer who represented India in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is). He also played a significant role in India’s limited-overs cricket during his international career.

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Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple attracts devotees from across India throughout the year.

The Bhasma Aarti, held in the early hours of the morning, is one of the temple’s most distinctive rituals. The ceremony is dedicated to Lord Mahakal and draws large numbers of devotees who visit the temple to witness the traditional worship.