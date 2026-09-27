Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal Visits Khade Hanuman Temple, Gives No Clear Answer On Idol Relocation | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal visited Khade Hanuman Temple in Sarafa around 12.15 pm on Friday and offered prayers, accompanied by locals. However, he remained silent on the controversy surrounding the relocation of the Khade Hanuman idol.

The proposed relocation has remained a widely discussed issue in Ujjain and across Madhya Pradesh.

After the matter gained attention on social media, devotees visiting Ujjain from India and abroad have also been reaching Sarafa to offer prayers and oppose the relocation.

Members of Hindu organisations said devotees from Australia, England, the UAE and other countries had queued up for 'darshan' and registered their protest by signing a register kept at the temple.

Tatwal said he had visited Sarafa during Ganesh Chaturthi to offer prayers at the Ganesh idol installed there.

Along with office-bearers of the Sarafa Association, he visited three other Ganesh temples in the area and also sought 'darshan' of Khade Hanuman near Taksali Ganesh.

The mayor said he had visited the temple several times even during the ongoing protest. "I have faith in Khade Hanumanji and keep coming here for darshan," he said.

Residents said the mayor remained silent during the protest against the relocation.

They recalled that he had visited the area with officials a day before the 'Rajsi Sawari' to inspect arrangements and had also offered prayers at the temple.

However, they said he did not visit during the protest thereafter.

When specifically asked about the relocation, Tatwal did not give a clear response. He said he would convey his position to officials when asked.

Local traders said they wanted Hanumanji to remain at the same location, citing the deep faith associated with the shrine. They said mothers regularly bring their newborns for 'darshan' and claimed many children had recovered after seeking blessings.