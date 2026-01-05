Dissatisfied ISRO Scientist Turns Into Restaurant Manager After 16 Years Of Service, Says, 'Bahot Tension Tha Udhar' | WATCH | Instagram @guywithmetaglasses

A heartwarming conversation between a social media creator and a restaurant manager is going viral online after it revealed that the restaurant manager in the video is actually a former ISRO employee with a service experience of 16 years in the Indian Space Research Organisation as an Engineer Scientist. He opened up in the video about why he left his dream job and turned into a restaurant manager.

In a video shared by @guywithmetaglasses, who has recently started posting clips of random conversations with people he meets at public places, and captures the moment with his smart glasses with a built-in camera.

During his recent video, which captured a man who looked like a normal waiter at a restaurant, it turned out to be an ISRO scientist. When the creator asked the man since when he had been working in this restaurant, the man said, "Three months, I am the hotel manager here." The man also said that he was at ISRO before this. After realising that the ordinary hotel employee in front of him was an ISRO scientist, the creator became curious and started diving deep into conversations.

WATCH VIDEO:

When the creator asked him why he left his ISRO job, the scientist replied, "Bahot tention, bahot tention tha udhar. Satellite assembly mein tension jyada tha, tolerance bahot kam tha." He explained how detailed his work was, and even a single mistake would have cost a lot during his service.

After switching to a new career profile as a restaurant manager, the man now feels more at peace and calm with his work. He also said that he had a job opportunity in the US, but it was called off due to a simple spelling mistake in his documents.

The video shows how an ordinary-looking man can have a superior career ahead, and a necessary career change can help to change the whole life of someone.