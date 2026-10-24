Discovery's Bear Grylls Celebrates Superstar Rajinikanth's Signature Sunglasses Flip, Says 'Some Styles Remain Original'

Discovery's Bear Grylls Celebrates Rajinikanth's Signature Sunglasses Flip, Says 'Some Styles Remain Original' | Instagram/ beargryllsind

Television adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls has celebrated superstar Rajinikanth's iconic sunglasses-flipping style, calling attention to a signature move that has remained synonymous with the actor for decades. On October 23, 2026, Grylls shared an iconic throwback video featuring survival expert Bear Grylls receiving a first-hand lesson in Rajinikanth's signature sunglasses flip.

Grylls' remark, “Some styles can be copied, but the original will always be the original”, has resonated with fans who continue to admire Rajinikanth's distinctive screen presence and effortless charisma.

Bear Grylls shares iconic throwback of Rajinikanth's signature sunglasses flip

On Friday, October 23, 2026, Bear Grylls shared the iconic throwback video featuring Grylls himself receiving a first-hand lesson in Rajinikanth's signature sunglasses flip. Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle for Bear Grylls India (@beargryllsind), Grylls wrote, "Even putting on sunglasses becomes a superstar moment when Rajinikanth does it! @beargrylls gets a first hand lesson in Thalaivar’s signature sunglasses flip, and let’s just say, learning the move is one thing, pulling it off like Rajinikanth is another!"

Praising Rajinikanth's iconic signature style, he says, "Some styles can be copied, but the original will always be the original."

Rajinikanth, popularly known as Thalaivar by his fans, is celebrated not only for his acting but also for his trademark mannerisms, dialogue delivery and unique on-screen gestures. Among his most recognisable moves is the stylish flip of his sunglasses, which has become an integral part of his cinematic identity.

Rajinikanth's iconic style

Over the years, Rajinikanth has built a reputation for turning simple gestures into memorable cinematic moments. Whether it is flipping his sunglasses, tossing a cigarette, writing from two pens, or delivering a powerful punchline, his signature style has played a significant role in shaping his larger-than-life image.

His distinctive mannerisms have inspired generations of fans and have frequently become talking points whenever his films arrive in theatres. The sunglasses flip, in particular, has become one of the most instantly recognisable elements of his screen persona.

Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth's connection

Bear Grylls, known globally for his adventure and survival television programmes on Discovery, has also shared the screen with prominent personalities from India. He previously appeared alongside Rajinikanth in the 2020 television special Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, filmed in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The episode premiered on March 23, 2020, and brought together the superstar's adventurous side and Grylls' survival expertise, offering viewers a different glimpse of the actor beyond his cinematic persona.