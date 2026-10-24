Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses ₹400 Crore India Gross Despite 15.5 Percent Dip

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 | Photo Via YouTube

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 continues its impressive run at the box office, drawing audiences to theaters even in its second week. Featuring the superstar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the sequel has generated considerable excitement among fans, with several surprise cameos adding to its appeal.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected an estimated Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Day 9 across 10,484 shows. This represents a 15.5% decline from its previous day's net collection of Rs 17.15 crore. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 348.85 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 408.55 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 5 crore on Day 9, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 219.50 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 628.05 crore.

Other Languages

The Tamil version led the day's collections with Rs 9.35 crore from 4,885 shows, followed by Telugu with Rs 3 crore from 1,787 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.75 crore from 3,624 shows, while the Kannada version collected Rs 40 lakh from 188 shows.

Jailer 2 Budget

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 240-350 crore, Jailer 2 is performing strongly at the box office. While the film's reported collections suggest a strong commercial performance, its final profitability will depend on the complete revenue and cost figures.

Jailer 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated Jailer 2 3 out of 5 stars, and said, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"